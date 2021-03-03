From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into abandoned capital projects across the country.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee saddled with the investigation, Makki Abubakar said the panel will leave no stone unturned in the execution of the assignment.

Abubakar, who spoke at the inaugural sitting of the committee, said there were many unexecuted funded projects scattered across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, reports from Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on the status of the projects are different from what was on ground.

Consequently, the lawmaker stated that the panel would ensure it tracts all abandoned projects and report those behind them to appropriate authorities for necessary action.