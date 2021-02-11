From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, commenced investigations into the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased for security agencies by the Federal Government in the last ten years.

The chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee, ” on the need to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition and related hardware by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies”, Olaide Akinremi, while speaking at the inaugural session of the panel, said the country has spent an estimated sum of $47.387 million in arms importation as at 2019.

Akinremi stated that there is need for an efficient the management of the economy of all nations, and the procurement process, for which arms and ammunition form a substantial proportion, amounting to 12 percent of global GDP in 2018.

According to him, ‘arguably, the International Trade Centre ranks Nigeria 4th in Africa, and 52 in the world in arms importation.”

Consequently, the lawmaker noted that the” Committee shall proceed to investigate the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased in the last ten years by a clear inquest into the relevant tools and equipment, as well as ammunition as to whether evidence exists or not.”

He added that“it is through evidence gathered that the Committee will be able to deliver on this all important national assignment that will guarantee national security, economic growth and national development

“As a way forward, the Committee shall reach out to you in writing within the next 10 days with detailed requirements as it affects your institution such that it will assist our work, and form the basis for our subsequent interactions with you.”