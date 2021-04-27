From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, commenced investigations into capital projects executed, but repeated in the Appropriation Act in subsequent years, by Ministries, Department and Agencies ( MDAs) since 2015.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, while declaring the investigation open, expressed displeasure that most of the MDAs were absent at the investigative hearing.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, warned that the parliament will sanction MDAs, which treated the probe with levity.

“Permit me to also on behalf of the leadership of the House observe that a committee of this nature which has every mandate of the institution of the legislature to carry out this function and bordering on a very critical and important subject which also has a lot to do with corruption, transparency, public finances.

” I am compelled to say that I am concerned by the very low turn out of heads of public agencies and MDAs.

“I am concerned by the low turn out of relevant government officials to engage the legislature on this very critical assignment. I would have expected to come across on the floor of this public hearing, a minimum of permanent secretaries and perhaps all the public procurement directors in various agencies and ministries of government,” the speaker stated.

He added “From what I am seeing, except if you (Committee) had some problems in terms of communications I want to believe that there is a kind of laxity of those agencies to really formally engage this assembly on this very important critical assignment.”