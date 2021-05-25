From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review has said it will commence its zonal hearings on the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on June 1.

Chairman of the Committee and deputy speaker of the House, Idris Wase, said the hearing, would hold in 12 centres across the six geo-political zones.

Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, yesterday, said the North Central zone public hearings in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa states and the FCT would hold in Jos. While Lokoja will serve as centre for Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

The North East has Bauchi centre, which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.The North West centre is in Birnin Kebbi, with Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states, while Kano centre would host Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.The South East which has Enugu as its centre, would host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, while Owerri centre would host Imo and Abia states. The South West with a centre in Akure, would host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, while Lagos centre would host Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun states. The South-south zonal hearing will hold in Asaba for Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, while Uyo centre will host Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.

Meanwhile, the House is also set to debate a bill seeking to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

However, the bill, which has passed reading, is yet to be scheduled for second reading, where the general principles will be discussed.

The bill, which seeks to repeal b the NYSC Act, CAP N84 laws of the Federation of Nigeria is sponsored by a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member from Rivers State, Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

The NYSC was established by the administration of General Yakubu Gowon, in the aftermath of the Nigerian civil war.

Abiante, in the explanatory memorandum of the proposed legislation, said the NYSC has failed to meet its objectives.