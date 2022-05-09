From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The House of Representatives has brokered a truce between airline operators and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the high cost of aviation fuel.
At the end of a meeting between the House and stakeholders in the aviation industry, it was resolved
that the airlines would be supplied with 6million litres of aviation fuel at a cost of N480 in the interim; while the airline operators would be issued a license to import aviation fuel in the long term
Consequently, airline operators agreed to put off plans to shut down their operations.
Leave a Reply