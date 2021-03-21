From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of Labour, Chief Emeka Wogu and many other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Abia State canvassed support for Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, the candidate of the party in next week’s bye-election for the vacant seat of Aba North/South federal constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of its former occupant, Hon Ossy Prestige in early February.

Speaking at a rally in Aba for the APC candidate, Kalu, a former governor of the state said many streets in the commercial city saw tractors last when he left office.

Kalu said when he was governor, workers salaries were paid as and when due, adding that education was free.

He equally told the people in all the political wards he went to that within one and half years he had been in the Senate, he had attracted 19 roads which were fully executed, stressing that the same could not be said of his PDP colleague in Abia South.

The Senate Chief Whip reminded the people that if they really crave for development, which they actually deserve, that APC is the party to vote for in the forthcoming elections.

Kalu said he rebuilt Ngwa, Ohanku and Obohia roads when he was governor and expressed delight that the World Bank has come in to reconstruct the roads.

The former governor expressed confidence that the people of Aba would not be deceived by anybody who wants to get their votes but will not deliver on the job.

Former Labour minister, Chief Wogu, who also spoke, highlighted various accomplishments of Sen. Kalu while he was the governor, stressing that the right person with the character and competence to replace the late Honorable Ossy Presige is Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu.

“My vote is for Mascot Uzor Kalu and he will replace the late Hon Ossy Prestige at the National Assembly,” he said and urged the people of Aba to vote for him en masse on March 27.

Other speakers, including Hon. Benjamin Kalu, member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Uche Maduako, Perfect Okorie, APC state Secretary and Hon Chijioke Chukwu, representing Bende North state constituency in Abia House of Assembly, all said Mascot has all it takes to represent Aba at the lower chamber of the National Assembly and replicate what his brother was doing in Abia North and urged the people to vote for him.

Addressing the people, the APC candidate, Mascot Kalu said if elected, he would continue from where Prestige stopped.

“Some of the roads our brother Ossy Prestige graded, if I am elected, I will make sure they are tarred,” Mascot Kalu said

He promised to establish constituency offices in Aba North and Aba South for essay accessibility. He equally promised to tackle the issue of epileptic power supply in the area.