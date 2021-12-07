From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Mr. Olubukola Oyewo, yesterday, called for the regulation of water in the country for effective and efficient management of the resource.

He made the call in Benin at the 10th National Water Conference with the theme, “Sustainable Water Resources Development and Management”.

The lawmaker, while noting the nation’s abundant water resources, regretted that the challenge has been that of harnessing and effective management of the resources for the good of the people.

He described the theme of the conference as apt, considering increase in awareness on the need for sustainable development of water resources for various purposes such as agricultural, industrial and domestic uses.

Commending the organisers of the conference for their commitment and zeal to develop an acceptable road map for water resources management in our country, Oyewo however regretted that the naion’s problem has been effective management of water for the benefit of the people.

“I have the hope that this conference will address all the various challenges militating against proper management and harnessing of our God given resources”, he added and assured of the readiness and commitment of the 9th Assembly to pass the National Water Resources Bill for the overall interest of the people.

“Therefore, I urge all the stakeholders in the water sector to intensify efforts in enlightening the populace on the need for the regulation of our water resources as it is the case in other sector of our economy.

“I urge the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to deepen its efforts in public enlightenment campaigns in this regards. This would in no small measure clarify the doubt and misconceptions about the bill”, the lawmaker further stated.