From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has extolled the Sokoto State governor for his contributions to the country’s political development.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, said Tambuwal commitment service and dedication to the country deserve to be celebrated.

The opposition lawmakers, while describing the Sokoto State governor as great leader felicitated with him on the occasion of his birthday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘As a caucus, we are very pleased and delighted with your personality,kind disposition, sagacity, achievements and positive contributions to the political development of Nigeria and general good of society at large,all of which have stood you out as not just a quintessential leader, but also a great statesman.

“Whilst we heartily rejoice with you on this day, we hereby wish you many fruitful years of good health, greater achievements and untiring service to mankind and your fatherland,” they said.