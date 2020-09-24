Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja



The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) group, Tony Elumelu, for making the list of top 100 most influential people in the 2020 Time magazine award.



The caucus in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday. said the recognition of the UBA chairman is well deserved , owing to his contribution towards human capital development, wealth creation, among others in the African continent.



The opposition lawmakers noted that Eumelu’s entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and innovativeness have again brought respect and honour to our nation in the international arena.



According to them, the recognition by Time is acknowledgment of the efforts of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) in creation of of job opportunities through the investment of $5000 in 1000 young entrepreneurs every year, across all 54 countries as well as his economic philosophy of Africapitalism.



“As lawmakers, we are proud of Dr. Elumelu, whose performance in global business competitiveness has further reinforced our individual and collective resilience to add value in our national, continental and global quest for economic growth and better living standard”, the caucus stated.



They lawmakers lauded. Elumelu’s achievement in “providing corporate and consumer banking services to more than 21 million customers every year in no fewer than 20 African countries, the United Kingdom and France as well as his feat in financial services, hospitality, healthcare, power and energy to boost wealth creation, business and employment opportunities and better living standard in Nigeria and across Africa”.



The caucus, while urging the UBA chairman to see this recognition as a call for more service to humanity, commended other public-spirited individuals, who in no small measure have been contributing to development and economic empowerment in our nation.