Minority caucus in the House of Representatives said workers deserve better working conditions and welfare package.

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, charged the Federal Government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building, as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of workers.

The opposition lawmakers also charged government to resolve all issues surrounding the lingering industrial dispute between it and workers in public universities in the country.

The caucus, while congratulating Nigerian workers, on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, expressed dismay that the workers are allegedly observing the day, in ‘agony and despair’.