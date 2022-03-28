From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minority caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded a probe of the attack on the Kaduna International Airport by bandits, at the weekend.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said it was sad commentary on the state of insecurity under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“The minority caucus is deeply concerned and alarmed by the manifest lack of capacity by the APC administration to secure our nation to the extent that a strategic international airport in our country could be invaded and taken over by terrorists.

“Airports, especially international airports across the world, are usually highly secured areas. Therefore, the circumstances that allowed for the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport speak volume about the failure of the APC administration.

“The attack on the airport at the time when our roads, railways and communities are being overrun by bandits, kidnappers and invaders has heightened fear across the country as well as sent a very worrisome signal to the international community regarding the safety of our airports and the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

“The minority caucus, therefore, calls for an urgent comprehensive investigation into the remote and immediate circumstances leading to the apparent compromising of security at the airport to pave way for the eventual invasion by the terrorists.”