From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has demanded immediate release of Salihu Yakassai, who was arrested at the weekend by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Yakassai, former aide of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was arrested following his criticism of the Federal Government over rising insecurity in the country.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly stifling freedom of information in the country.

The caucus said it was proud of the uncommon boldness, courage and statesmanship shown by Yakassai and a few other Nigerians,who have stood firm to say the truth.

The lawmakers called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to pay particular attention to the message rather than focus on the messenger.

“Only recently, some armed bandits abducted secondary school girls from a Zamfara State Government owned secondary school in Jangebe, following which Mr. Yakassai had criticized persons in authority, including President Muhammadu Buhari and reiterated our called for the resignation of the President over his failure to curb or effectively deal with the general state of insecurity across the country”

“Mr. Yakassai had also lamented that the current administration has failed Nigerians at all levels which led to his removal as the Special Adviser on Media to the Kano State Governor.

“We are indeed greatly worried and take cognisance of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has consistently failed in its responsibility of preserving the Constitution which he swore to defend and uphold, particularly with respect to the protection of the lives of Nigerians as guaranteed in S.14(2) of the Constitution and his social contract with Nigerians during his electioneering campaigns, “ the party said.