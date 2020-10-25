Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The South East caucus of the House of Representatives, yesterday, frowned at attempt to ethnicise the recent #EndSARS protests embarked upon by some youths to demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and end police brutality in the country.

The caucus in a statement jointly signed by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejocha and the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and 41 other lawmakers from the South East, also condemned the hijack of the protests and attack on policemen and police stations, as well as destruction of property, in some parts of the country.

The lawmakers stated that attempts to associate the events of the past few days with “ethno-political struggles” or pin them on any ethnic, religious or political group, completely missed the mark.

They added that the caucus is committed to a truly federal state, where every Nigerian should enjoy equal rights and opportunities, wherever they find themselves.

“The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives expresses sadness over the events of the recent days, especially the violence and killings perpetrated against peaceful protesters. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and our condolences go to their loved ones. We demand that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts are identified and brought to justice.

“We condemn the wanton destruction of properties and businesses, including the palaces of our revered royal fathers. Such should have no place in a civilised and democratic society.

“We equally express our collective displeasure at the attacks on law enforcement officers and police formations, bearing in mind that demoralising the police as an institution and destroying available security infrastructure would only put the society at greater risks and equally defeat the altruistic purposes that underlined the EndSARS protests in the first place.

“We denounce in totality and completely dissociate ourselves and the South East region, which we represent, from any attempts to paint the struggle for better security services and good governance in tribal colours or sentiments…