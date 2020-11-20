Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives, has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan, on the occasion of his 63 years birthday.

The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, described Jonathan as a detribalised and extraordinary leader, who is committed to the progress of the country.

The lawmakers stated that Jonathan, as president, embarked on critical reforms that strengthened the unity of the country and deepened democracy.

“Former President Jonathan is an extraordinary leader, a shinning example of a detribalized Nigerian, whose sense of honesty, humility, selflessness, love for all Nigerians as well as commitment and personal sacrifices for the unity and stability of our nation saved her corporate existence and laid the solid foundation for the national unanimity we enjoy as a country today.

“Over the years, as the deputy governor and later governor of Bayelsa state; Vice President and subsequently the President of our dear country, and now a global statesman, Dr. Jonathan has continued to exhibit uncommon leadership virtues in seeking only the good of our nation and humanity at large.

“As President, Dr. Jonathan led critical reforms that strengthened our national unity, deepened our democracy, reinforced the credibility of our electoral system, nurtured our national economy to become one of the fastest growing in the world, and repositioned the front line sectors of agriculture, education, power, aviation, healthcare, finance, transport, works among others, to achieve unprecedented productivity level ever, in the history of our nation.

“Dr. Jonathan’s approach to politics, particularly, in conceding to unfavorable electoral outcome stands him out as the father of modern democracy and a reference point for political sportsmanship all over the world.

“His current role in ensuring the unity, stability and progress of other countries of the world, particularly in Africa, further shows his commitment as a global citizen and leader,” the caucus stated.