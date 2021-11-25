From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Kaduna State Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Thursday, expressed dismay on the spate of banditry and kidnapping on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The caucus, led by Garba Datti, at a press briefing, said it is unfortunate that several lives have been lost, as a result of banditry and kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Datti, who spoke on behalf of the Kaduna lawmakers, noted that in the last five days, the security challenge on the road “has reached its deplorable and lamentable peak”.

Consequently, the lawmaker called on the federal government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Nigerians that ply the road on a daily basis.

According to him, “the state of insecurity in Nigeria has been a matter of grave concern to all well meaning patriots for several years now and that this has come in the form of militancy, insurgency and banditry, amongst others.

“This state of insecurity has severely affected travel on Nigerian roads as Nigerians have either opted to remain where they are or opt for means of transportation that are outside their means or convenience.

“Not so long ago, there were concerning incessant incidents of banditry along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and measures were taken that appeared to have minimised the threat on that stretch of road.

” It was hoped that that would be the beginning of the end of the challenge of insecurity on our roads as it affected the entire country. Sadly, this has not been the case. Instead the phenomenon of banditry has steadily and increasingly found its way back to the Abuja-Kaduna highway”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .