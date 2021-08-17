From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed dismay over the death of former Deputy Senate President,Ibrahim Mantu.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Tuesday, described Mantu as a patriot, who contributed immensely to the entrenchment

democratic rule in the country.

The lawmakers, noted that Mantu who represented Plateau Central District between 1999 and 2007 was as a loyal and committed PDP leader.

“The caucus is saddened as Senator Mantu’s death took everyone unaware, especially this is coming at a time that the country will be in dire need of his wealth of experience as a political leader and hard-line democrat.

“He remained a true and committed PDP leader till he breath his last. He was a politician per excellence.

“He left his footprints at the Senate, having served creditably well. As Deputy Senate President. Sen.Mantu was a bridge builder, cutting across class, tribe and religion, a mobiliser of men and women. He helped stabilized democracy in its nascent days.

“Senator Mantu role may have been misunderstood by his traducers, but there is no doubt he played his role as a lawmaker and a politician with dignity which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleague and party stalwarts including members of the caucus,” they said.

The opposition lawmakers, commiserating with Mantu’s family, the government and entire people of Plateau State, over his demise, prayed to the Almighty God to grant him Aljana firdaus.