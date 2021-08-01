From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has described the death of renowned actress, Rachael Oniga, as a national tragedy.

The caucus , in a statement, by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, expressed grief over the demise of the Delta born actress.

The caucus noted that the death of Oniga has left a big gap in the entertainment industry, which will be difficult to fill.

“Rachel Oniga’s death is a national tragedy and a huge loss not only to our dear state, Delta but also to me personally as well as to millions of her fans, whose lives she had imparted in many positive ways with her talent and skills.

“Alas ,our nation has lost a brilliant star. Rachel Oniga was an amazing actress and producer. She brought in professionalism and played key roles in growing and repositioning our movie industry not only to positively project our nation but also impart and reinforce our rich values as a people.

“She used her expertise to bring succour, hope and encouragement to the hurting while instilling the virtues of patience, compassion, faith, hard work, honesty and undying optimism, for which her memory will remain evergreen as she now rests in the bosom of our Saviour, ” the opposition lawmakers stated.