From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killings and kidnappings across the country.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, said the country had been seized by kidnappers, bandits and terrorists, alleging that the government was not showing the capacity to confront the challenge.

The opposition lawmakers accused President Buhari of repeatedly boasting that he would defeat bandits and terrorists, without doing much to translate his words into action.

They recalled that the president in his comment at the sidelines of the COP-26 Conference in Scotland had said: “We will defeat them, one highway, one rail link- and one job- at a time, but on the contrary it alleged: “It is over three weeks since the conference ended, no stone of resistance has been mobilised by the General (Buhari) against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers.

“Everywhere we turn, today, our dead are either being prepared for burials by families whose hearts are torn up by grief, or they are being mourned by families who can’t tell where the corpses of their loved ones are or where the killer squads will turn up next. The communities of Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, Kagara of Niger State, Karim Lamido of Taraba State, Katoge and Yanturaku of Katsina State, and of the North East, North West, South South and South East are witnesses to the reigns of terror.

The caucus flayed President Buhari for allegedly failing to “bring the killer squads who roam the vast swathes of our country to book.”