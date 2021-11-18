From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has cautioned against the harassment of judges in the country by security agencies, noting that it is not in the overall interest of the judiciary.

The chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Onofiok Luke, while speaking at a budget defense session with the National Judicial Commission(NJC), yesterday, in Abuja, said judicial officers should be allowed to perform their functions without harassment.

Luke noted that when judicial officers are harassed, it weakens the judiciary as a arm of government, as judges will not be able to discharge their duties effectively.

“There should be better living and working conditions for our judicial officers. There is a need to put in place, technology that would make our courtrooms to be in line with what is obtainable in other climes is making the sum appropriated inadequate. Of great importance to this committee is the security of judicial officers. We have stated as a committee that we should create an enabling environment, not only a working environment, not just good living conditions, but a secured environment for our judicial officials to operate without hindrance, without any fear of intimidation or harassment.

