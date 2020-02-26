Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture in view of the rising security challenges, especially attacks on communities in the North East by Boko Haram.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Yakub Buba on “The need for the Federal Government to provide adequate security, reconstruction and relief materials to parts of my constituency attacked by insurgents and for the Nigerian Army review strategy on its current campaign against terrorism.”

The House had last month passed a vote of no confidence on the security chiefs and called for their immediate resignation or sack by President Buhari, if they failed to resign.

Buba, in his motion, said an overhaul of the country’s security architecture was imperative, following increased attacks on communities in the North-East by insurgents.

The lawmaker recalled that, last week, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Garkida community in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State, where they unleashed mayhem on the people.

“In recent weeks, there has been an upsurge in the activities of Boko Haram insurgents across many parts of the northern zone, which has since 2010 continued to witness incessant attacks by the group. It is easy to recall, in the last few weeks that, the attacks in Auno in Borno State and Garkida in Adamawa State attacks, including others that are not reported, have left the world asking questions that remain unanswered.

“These attacks coming ferociously after a time the insurgents were said to have been highly degraded, to say the least, have left our people in even more grave danger and have left our homes, business premises, places of worship, farms, and above all, lives at the mercy of the insurgents.”

Buba expressed concerns that “if nothing urgent is done to increase the number of our soldiers by way of massive recruitment, the number of our men in the theatres of conflict, sadly, will continue to decrease and their moral will drop considerably, while our nation may have a sad recourse back to pre-2015.”

Many of the lawmakers, who contributed to the debate insisted that the service chiefs had run out of ideas on how to contain the wave of insecurity in the country, and as such should resign immediately.

Sarki Ader said the service chiefs and the National Security Adviser should be ashamed over the security situation in the country: “It is a shame on the service chiefs and National Security Adviser. We invited them here about three times. They told us they were on top of the situation but, as it is today, they are not on top of anything.

“It a shame on the service chiefs. We should not be afraid of anything. They should resign and give (way to) other vibrant and tested soldiers. The service chiefs and security adviser should go. They are against nation. Honorable, colleagues, please, support this motion and let them go,” Ader said.