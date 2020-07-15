“To be sure COVID-19 will be with us for a long time to come. Like Small Pox, Malaria, Influenza, flu, Leprosy and Cholera, it may not be completely exterminated from planet earth. That means that Nigerians have to manage COVID-19 pandemic the same way as the world has been managing previous pandemics. We must be ready at all times to abide by rules and guidelines issued by WHO. The Federal Government should allow the WASSCE to take place in the empty spaces which are wasting away in our tertiary institutions, secondary schools and elementary school which can conveniently accommodate them with a lot of social distancing and due compliance with WHO rules.”

Obi cautions FG Vice presidential candidate of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, cautioned against the decision, saying it would jeopardise the future of children. He said such a sudden U-turn by the Federal Government on the earlier scheduled school resumption was not healthy for the country. Obi explained that there were other safe measures Ministry of Education could employ for the safe re-opening of schools without putting the health of students at risk. The outright cancellation of the WASSCE, Obi said, was not in the best interest of the country because in addition to jeopardising the future of Nigerian children it presents Nigeria in a bad light. “I hope the Federal Government realises how important it is that our education sector comes alive with activities. Rather than completely halting academic activities, especially WASSCE, the Ministry of Education should have by now come up with an effective roadmap that will see our children back to school safely.” Guidelines for school resumption cumber-some – SDP Forum of Social Democratic Party Chairmen has faulted the guidelines released by the Federal Government saying the precautionary measures would be difficult for school authorities to meet. Part of the 52-page document explained that, “learners may arrive and depart at different times to avoid overcrowding; schools may reopen gradually (e.g., starting with particular grade levels).” “Schools may alternate attendance days per week, with learners at the secondary level (or equivalent) and above having fewer in-person classes. “Learners can better manage independent learning (e.g., junior secondary school learners attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays while primary school learners attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays). Learners may remain in one location “with teachers coming to them.” SDP Chairman, Delta State Chapter and Chairman of the Forum, Oke Idawene, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, called on government to review it. Forum hails FG However, the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum hailed government’s decision to further delay resumption of schools due to rampaging COVID-19 disease in the country. The forum in a statement issued by its President, Mr Akin Malaolu, yesterday in Abuja, said the continued closure of schools in spite the pressure to resume for WASCE was highly commendable. Malaolu said the decision showed that government prioritised humanity above education, saying the Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had shown sensitivity to public opinion. “The PTF should be commended for listening to contrary opinion on issues that bother on management of the pandemic, easing of lockdown, testing measures etc. “They have made an impact in managing COVID-19 to the satisfaction of our Forum.”