From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for institutions involved in research for the production of electric and solar cars.

The House, also charged the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to design a workable

plan on how to produce electric cars in commercial quantities in Nigeria, using locally sourced human capital.

The Green chamber, equally mandated its Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, Land Transport, Environment and Science

and Technology to engage stakeholders to design a 10–Year Action Plan to improve the research

capabilities of tertiary institutions in the country, so as to improve the automobile industry.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Babajimi Benson, on “need to increase funding for innovation and technology in tertiary education in Nigeria.”

Benson, in his motion, informed the House that recently, the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) unveiled its first five–

seater electric car, Christened Lion Ozumba 551.

According to him, ” the car, which is said to be part of the drive to accord innovation and technology attention in

the institution was made with 80 per cent locally–sourced materials and can cover a 30–kilometer distance

when fully charged.”

The lawmaker added that in 2014, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Segun

Oyeyiola converted a Volkswagen Beetle into the wind and solar–powered car.

He noted that research is essential to the economic and sustainable development, stating that if tertiary institutions in the country are adequately funded, it could result in an industrial revolution for the country.

“Tertiary institutions are essential for the discovery, proper dissemination and application of

knowledge and countries that prioritize research are usually more equipped to deal with new challenges and

technological advances,” the lawmaker said.

Besides, Benson argued that “given the wanton environmental pollution and renewed campaign for a greener source of energy and transportation, any vehicle that is environmentally friendly and doesn’t emit toxic gasses should be

encouraged.”