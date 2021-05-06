From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to suspend the proposed population and housing census until the security situation in the country improves.

The House also resolved to invite the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) to brief it on the feasibility of conducting a population census amidst the current insecurity in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Shehu Beji on the need to suspend the proposed 2021 population and housing census, at Tuesday’s plenary.

Beji, in his motion, stated that although the NPC has commenced plans for a population and housing census across the country, the spate of insecurity across the country militate against the exercise.

The lawmaker noted that some citizens displaced from their communities as a result of insecurity are currently taking refuge in neigbhouring countries and would not be captured if the government goes ahead with the census.

“The state of insecurity in Nigeria has displaced numerous citizens, who are dwellers of the various communities to be captured in the exercise.

“With the overwhelming security challenges at hand, expecting accuracy in any census conducted now would be like passing an elephant through the eyes of a needle.

“Posting enumerators or ad-hoc staff to volatile areas of the nation in the name of conducting census is irrational , as it will be like giving them out to criminals…Conducting a population and housing census in the current economic recession will only waste the hard earned resources of this country as the outcome will be inconsequential.”

He added that with the current security situation, the priority of government should be finding a lasting solution to the killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities plaguing the country.