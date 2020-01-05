Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Saturday, charged the Nigerian Air Force to sustain its offensive against Boko Haram, until the terrorists are wiped out completely from the North East and other parts of the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, stated this while reacting to the destruction of terrorists’ facility at Gujeri, Borno State by the Air Force.

Koko, in a statement, issued in Abuja, said the offensive, which was carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Gujeri Sambisa Forest of Borno State was a welcomed development.

The lawmaker urged residents of the North East and other parts of the country to continue to provide necessary information to help the armed forces in its operations against insurgents.

He added that the House on its part will continue to provide the requisite support to the Air force through effective discharge of its oversight functions.

“This is a sign of a new year in their operations in the year 2020. The Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Abubakar has always proved to the Country that the force is capable and will continue to carry out its assignment in the interest of Nigerians.

“We hereby use this occasion to commend the operations of the Force and promise to do all within our Constitution to provide all the necessary equipment needed to the discharge of their duties.

“We will do all we can to ensure the welfare of the force and other sister security agencies is adequately taken into consideration,” Koko stated.