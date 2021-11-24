From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged the Department of State Security (DSS), the police and other security agencies to get to the root of unresolved kidnap cases across the country.

Consequently, the House mandated all its relevant committees to work with security agencies on the issue, and report back in six weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Emeka Azubogu on “unresolved”kidnap cases, across the country, at yesterday’s plenary.

Azubogu, in his motion, informed the House that there have been several cases of missing persons in the South East geo-political zone, particularly in Anambra State.

He recalled that prior to the just concluded Anambra governorship poll, the Labour Party candidate, in the contest, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo, was kidnapped on September 18, in the state.

The lawmaker added that “about five engineers working with Melan Consultants in Effium, Ebonyi state, were also kidnapped since November 3, 2021, and nothing has also been heard till date. These, with numerous other unresolved cases, creates a high level of sense of insecurity in the Southeast.

“Many weeks after and still counting, nothing has been heard about most of these cases.”

Azubogu, while seeking the intervention of the House, contended that “these persons have families and loved ones who are already broken and left in perpetual agony.”

He expressed concern that “if nothing tangible is done to, at least, provide hope for these families, we might end up loosing them too.”

