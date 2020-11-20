Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has said it did not query the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire over alleged award of N26.9billion COVID-19 related procurements during a recent budget defence session at the National Assembly.

The Committee said no such money was appropriated for her office by the National Assembly for the procurement of materials following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Humpe Akande Babatunde, told journalists, yesterday, that there was no basis for querying Orelope-Adefulire over any irregularities in contract award or procurement of palliatives during the budget defence session.

Babatunde noted that presentation by the presidential aide contained a detailed analysis of the projects implemented in the previous years.

“I think there is mischief in the report. Facts before us do not show that the SDGs Office participated in the procurement of palliatives neither were they queried for anything.”