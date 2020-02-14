The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General (DG), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), have been commended for protecting public property the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Tourism, Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, made the commendation during a visit to the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja. He noted that some unpatriotic people had attempted to convert the property to personal use.

Ogbeide-Ihama said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke.

Ogbeide-Ihama representing Oredo Federal Constituency in Edo, condenmed the situation where private individuals convert government property to personal uses, and extolled the IGP and DG for securing the permanent site of NCAC.

He said that they had remained unwavering in their commitment to protecting government property.