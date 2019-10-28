Joe Effiong, Uyo

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Abandoned Federal Roads has expressed disappointment in the haphazard manner the dual carriage construction of Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road contract was awarded by the Federal Government.

Contract for the dual carriage way awarded in April 24, 2018 by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing was to be completed within 30 months.

But the House Committee headed by Mr. Francis Uduyok was surprised to know that sections of the road totaling 29.3 kilometres have not been awarded for construction.

Udoyok told journalists after inspecting the Akwa Ibom State stretch of the road from Ididep in Ibiono Ibom to Ayaedehe in Itu local government areas, respectively, that the exclusion of key sections was disappointing..

“We have come to confirm that the so-called award for the dualisation of Ikot Ekpene-Calabar-Itu road, is not in complete truth; a section of it has not been awarded. You can see that from where we stand, which is the end of the beginning of section one, so to speak, is Ayadehe in Itu local government council to where you have the power plant in Odukpani local government council, is not awarded

“Then after the power plant is another (portion) awarded to Odukpani junction. Even the beginning of the project from Ikot Ekpene to Ididep is not awarded. So, we have a bad spot that is not awarded over 27 kilometres, then you come in-between and award about 21 kilometre, then you leave 29.3 kilometres and award another 9.3kilometres. So, you can see the level of inconsistency.”