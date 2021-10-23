By Vivian Onyebukwa

The House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Navy on Tuesday, visited the Western Naval Command, Lagos as part of its oversight function. The delegation led by its Chairman, Yusuf Gadgi, after the visit, said that he was impressed with the achievements of the Command.

“The momentum has always been checked. The speed has always been on the increase in terms of performance, so this is what I can say for the few places we have visited this morning”.

Gadgi stated that with the calibre of personalities in the Nigerian Navy committee, they when Navy did not perform they say they didn’t perform, but as for now his is satisfied with the performance of the Command. My visit within the NAVTRAC and areas under the Western Naval Command, I can say there has been an increase in the speed limit. But when you come to the real moment when we need to interact with the maritime stakeholders community and the Nigerian Navy including the committee that come for oversight, I think we will be able to tell you in details what the Navy has done, whether it is in line with what the National Assembly provided for them, and whether even in the area of other activities of the Navy. Since we don’t have specifications as to areas where we can supervise the Nigeria Navy, we will be able to tell you what they have done by the special grace of God on Friday”.

The Chairman also said that the committee would ensure that special consideration was given to the Navy in terms of having access to fund considering their performance.

Rear Admiral Jason Gbasa, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, said that he believed that the visit would give the lawmakers an insight to areas that needed intervention.

“Oversight visits such as this, I believe, are designed to further strengthen institution processes and procedures, so that where things are not done properly, they can be corrected.

“I am, therefore, confident that this visit will further give you a better understanding of the working of the navy as far as the WNC is concerned in order to know the areas of possible intervention,” he said.