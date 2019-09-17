Jef Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The House of Representative Committee Chairman on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has lauded the decision of Air Peace Airline to freely airlift Nigerian victims of xenophobia attacks in South Africa back home saying the airline’s Chairman/CEO, Chief Allen Onyema gave help to Nigerians when it was needed most.

Nnaji demanded that the Federal Government assist the airline to defray the huge operational cost of airlifting the over 700 Nigerians who have reportedly registered with the Nigerian High Commission to leave South Africa for Nigeria.

Nnaji, who described the gesture as patriotic said, Onyema’s investment of resources in the free air lifting of the stranded Nigerians demonstrates “a true spirit of Africanism which compels us to be our brothers’ keeper.”

According to Nnaji, other corporate citizens should emulate the gesture of Airpeace Airline that sacrificed their aircraft, fuel, pilots and cabin crew for the South African round-trip, by assisting the returnees to settle down since several of them have lost their means of livelihood to the senseless attacks inflicted on them by the South Africans.

Nnaji who is representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, however, said there was the need for the Federal Government through the Foreign Affairs Ministry to immediately get in touch with the South African authorities to address the hiccups being ex.