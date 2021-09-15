From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, condemned Sunday’s attack on the Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State by gunmen.

Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, in statement, decried the spate of attacks on correctional centres, saying the House would interface with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on how to put a stop to attacks on custodial centres nationwide.

Edwin regretted that most of the attacks on custodial centres, like the one in Kabba, led to the escape of inmates serving various jail terms. He said the escape of inmates from custodial centres had grave national security implications, as some of them were hardened criminals, who have either been sentenced or awaiting trial.

He charged security agencies to intensify efforts in rearresting inmates who escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre.

The lawmaker, while commiserating with families of security personnel who lost their lives during the attack, called on the Nigerian Correctional Service(NCS) to collaborate with other security agencies to beef up security across various correctional centres in the country.

In a related development, Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Major Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, yesterday, presented a report on the August 24 attack on the academy by bandits to the House Committee on Defence.

Bandits had attacked the NDA, which is located in Kaduna State last month, killing two officers, while one was abducted.

Yusuf, while addressing lawmakers before the committee went into a closed session, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the officer abducted during the attack and forestall a re-occurrence.

Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, said the report would shed more light on the incident as well as measures being put in place to forestall a re-occurrence.

