From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions has condemned Tuesday’s attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Abuja, by gunmen.

The committee in a statement by its chairman, Anayo Edwin, expressed dismay over the spate of attacks on Custodial centres across the country, stating that it portends dangers for the nation’s security.

A group of gunmen suspected to be terrorists had attacked the Kuje Custodial on Tuesday night. The gunmen, during the attack which lasted for about two hours, broke into the custodial centre using explosive devices.

In the attack, a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre was killed, while three personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service were seriously injured.

A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. According to the Nigerian Custodial Service ( NCoS) 443 have been recaptured, while 443 inmates are still at large. Also, four inmates died in the attack while 16 inmates sustained various degree of injuries.

However, Edwin charged security agencies to increase security in all the custodial centres around the country. The lawmaker said it is unacceptable that gunmen break into custodial centres and free inmates every now and then.

According to him, it is even more worrisome that most of the inmates are usually hardened criminals, who are either convicts serving various jail terms are awaiting trial. The lawmaker, who commiserated with the family of the dead security personnel, who died during attack and praying for speedy recovery for the injured, charged security agencies to intensify efforts in re-arresting the inmates still at large.

Edwin said as part of the efforts of the House to enhance security in the country, the committee will meet with the NCoS over the spate of attacks on Custodial Centres nationwide and efforts to improve security in all the centres.