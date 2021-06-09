From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, condemned the killing and destruction of property in Igangan and killing of about 130 people in Izzi communities of Ekile and Ijigban wards in Ado Local Government Area of Benue by gunmen on May 30.

The Green chamber directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to intensify efforts to arrest the assailants as well as beef-up security in the areas to prevent a reoccurrence.

The lawmakers also directed the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

These followed the adoption of two separate motions by Ajibiola Muraina, on behalf of the South West caucus, and Francis Agbo drawing the attention of the parliament to the killings.

Ajibola, in his motion, informed the House that last Saturday, assailants in large numbers and riding on motorcycles, invaded Igangan at about 11pm and “allegedly opened fire, without any provocation on innocent, defenceless and harmless indigenes.’’

On his part, Agbo said aside the invasion of Ekile community by alleged Fulani gunmen, “there is an ongoing crisis between Ezza and Effiom people,which has led to the spiral of killings, with thousands rendered homeless.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, at the resumption of plenary, decried the spate of violence across the country.

Gbajabiamila, who stated that these are trying times for the country, said: “We are witnessing bloodshed and violence usually associated with war.”

“In the last couple of weeks, across our country, there has been a marked increase in the incidents and severity of violent outbreaks, kidnapping, banditry, and murder in broad daylight.

“Families are in mourning; communities are under siege and even those who have thus far escaped the direct impact of the escalating violence cannot help but feel as if they are living on borrowed time.

“We are reminded of the urgent need for coordinated and targeted action by governments, at all levels, to address this menace and save our nation.”