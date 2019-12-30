Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A member of the House of Representatives, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has decried the spate of erosion in the South East, disclosing that there were more than 1,000 erosion sites in Anambra State.

The lawmaker called on the Federal Government and other disaster management agencies to take steps to curtail the problem.

Ezenwankwo, who represents Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency, told Daily Sun that erosion remained one of the greatest challenge facing the region.

“In my latest motion on the floor of the National Assembly, I made a case for erosion problems in the region when I called on the Federal Government and the House Committee on Ecological Fund to come to the rescue.

“Anambra alone has over 1,000 active erosion sites. One of the erosion sites in Nanka, my hometown, has swallowed over 15 buildings, destroyed farm lands and sacked over 100 families. South East governments cannot fight the scourge alone. I appeal to the federal government and foreign agencies to prioritise the fight against erosion in this region,” he said.

The lawmaker, who thanked the Federal Government for providing for the construction of the Oko-Ajali-Umunze and Agulu-Uga roads in the 2020 budget, said the intervention followed a motion he sponsored.

Similarly, the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, Chinedu Ogah, has petitioned the National Communications Commission (NCC) to compel telecoms providers to provide mobile telephone communication networks in his constituency.

Daily Sun learnt that many communities in Ikwo/Ezza constituency, including Item-Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area were without networks.

Ogah lamented that the lack of GSM network in the constituency had rendered the constituent incommunicado, a trend he described as unacceptable.

“People in my constituency cannot use their cell phones properly because of non-availability of networks.When there is proper network, people can access our constituency without hitches and what we are doing will be transmitted to the people and the general public.”

Ogah, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the donations to his constituents were to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“These empowerments will have a multiplier effects on my constituents,” he said.