From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, over the recent attack on Kuje Custodial Centre, by suspected terrorists.

Committee Chairman, Anayo Edwin, issued the summon, yesterday, during an oversight to the Kuje Custodial Centre, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Edwin said Aregbesola, Nababa as well as the commander of the army platoon on duty on the night of the attack would have to appear before the parliament to explain the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The lawmaker, who noted that no fewer than 12 custodial centres, across the country, have been attacked by gunmen with inmates released, in recent times, said the development is worrisome and must be stopped.

“This committee, we are summoning the controller general and the minister in charge of this agency to come to the National Assembly and explain what is going on. We are not comfortable with the incidences of jailbreaks in recent times. There have been about 10 to 12 attacks on custodial centres. Nigerians are not comfortable. In Abuja, nobody walks freely now because of this incident.

“We have to interact (with the authorities) and know the problem and how we can solve them. We have to know your challenges and how to tackle them. The committee is eager to know what transpired here. The reaction of the security agencies.

“After inviting the controller general with his team and the minister. We will also invite the leader of the army team on that day. We are summoning the controller general with his team and the minister with his team to know more about what transpired on that fateful day that the incident happened,” he said.

Members of committee, who quizzed the NCoS on why there was no resistance, said the operations of the invading gunmen indicated they are familiar with the custodial centre.

Kuje Custodial Centre Controller, A. Amedu, while briefing the lawmakers on the attack, explained there were 994 inmates on the night of the attack.

“After the attack, when we came in, we had 115. If you subtract it, it will give about 879 that escaped that night. We have recaptured 421 as of today. 454 are still at large,” he ssid.

Amedu, while responding to questions, on whether the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed within the custodial centre is functional, said: “I cannot answer for the army. One thing I know is that we have a platoon of soldiers, consisting of 30 men and one officer. And they were all here that day. As you are coming, you see their base there. They stay here permanently for good one month, before they are changed.”