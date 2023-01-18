From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom.State at the National Assembly, Mr Unyime Idem, has asked the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation of the Federal Ministry of Works for the purpose of developing road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Idem who said this during the recent inauguration of a 1.2km Akpan Assiek Market Road with street lightings and drainage facilities, built and donated by him to the people of Ukanafun, decried the deplorable state of roads across Nigeria, and lamented that, “the bad state of our roads have brought untold hardship, loss of lives and properties to our people.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to increase the 2024 budget estimates of the works ministry to enable it function effectively in improving road infrastructure.

“Let me use this medium to call on the Federal government to take urgent steps to address the deplorable state of roads across the country. May I urge the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to increase the budget estimates for the Federal Ministry of Works. This will enable the ministry to provide more road infrastructure across Nigeria,” Idem said.

On the Akpan Assiek Market Road, he said for more than 30 years, the road had remained impassable causing untold hardship to the people.

“It brought untold hardship to our people, especially the rural market women and traders who come from outside Ukanafun. The hitherto bad state of the road led to accidents, loss of market wares, difficulty in transporting goods and services and hindered rural economic activities. Today, deliverance and hope have come to our people as movement is now easier in a developed Ukanafun,” Idem said.

Idem thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel, for his massive investment in road development in Ukanafun and assured him of the support of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency to his completion agenda and succession plan.

While inaugurating the project, Governor Emmanuel said: “I am impressed by what I have seen here today. Unyime Idem has done well for himself and the people. This is what I call a 14-star performance. He has set performance standards in leadership, representation and legislative brinkmanship.”