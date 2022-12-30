From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The deputy minority leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, who died within the week.

Okechukwu, in a statement, expressed deep grief over the death of the Ohaneze leader, noting that he was “as a patriot, who paid his dues in the advancement of both national and Igbo causes. ”

The lawmaker stated that the late Obiozor was exemplary in his love for his people and country. He added that it is regrettable that Igbo leader died, at a time when his experience was needed in addressing national challenges.

“It is appropriate to say that this is the fall of an Iroko and the passing of a legend. Prof. George Obiozor’s death is a grave loss not only to Ndigbo, but also the nation as a whole. He was a perfect gentleman, an intellectual colossus, great teacher, philosopher leader, and a diplomat per excellence, who gave his all to the service of fatherland. Nigeria’s international image was at its apogee while he held sway in the nation’s foreign service and the pages of history will be kind to him.

“It is regrettable that he passed on at a time his services, experience, knowledge, and local and international contacts were most needed in addressing the prevailing challenges facing Ndigbo and the nation, but he had already done so much.

“We therefore owe it to his memory to carry on with the principles and causes he believed it. Importantly, I call on the Federal Government to immortalise him”, Okechukwu stated.