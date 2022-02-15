From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt General Farouk Yahaya and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Aikali, to investigate the alleged invasion of five communities in Ahiazu Local Government Area of Imo State by suspected security agents last Saturday.

The House said the probe is imperative to unravel the perpetrators of the act,the reason for the alleged invasion and the number of lives and properties destroyed, their offenses.

The House, while mandating its Committees on Police Affairs and Army to ensure compliance, said the security agencies should unravel why communities not at war would be razed, without consideration for law abiding residents.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chinedu Emeka, on need to probe “the invasion, siege, unlawful arrest and wanton destruction of lives and properties in five communities of Ahiazu Local Government Area of Imo State by men suspected to be law enforcement agents”.

Emeka, in his lead debate, informed the House that Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu local government area, was allegedly invaded on February 12, by armed men suspected to be security agents.

The lawmaker explained that during the alleged invasion, there was unlawful arrest and wanton destruction of lives and properties belonging to indigenes of the five Communities.

He noted that ” the primary responsibility of law enforcement agencies is to maintain law and order and not to wantonly destroy lives and properties or other actions that are inimical to fundamental human rights.”

The lawmaker added that ” such gestapo invasion, siege and wanton destruction of lives and properties after sporadic shootings is expanding in scope and frequency in the Country especially in Imo State, South East of Nigeria.”

Emeka expressed concern that Nigerians are allegedly “losing hope and confidence in the Nation’s law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conducts and total disregard for rule of law and engagements.”

The lawmaker stated that while he believes in the fight against any form of criminality, it must be anchored on the rule of law.

According to him, there is inherent danger, ” in one-sided narrative as often packaged by law enforcement agents in such circumstances without thorough investigation is not only unhealthy for democracy, but also an intolerable affront to fundamental human rights.”