From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to rehabilitate the dilapidated portion of Onitsha–Owerri Road, from Oba axis to Upper Iweka Road in the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State.

Consequently, the House mandated its

FERMA to ensure compliance.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the member representing Idemili Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Obinna Chidoka, on the deplorable state of the road.

Chidoka, in his motion, informed the House that the Onitsha–Owerri Road is a major highway connecting the four other geo- political zones with South–East and South–South zones.

The lawmaker noted that in the absence of a functional rail line in the area, all the cargo consignments to and from the South–East area of Aba–Owerri–Umuahia and the entire South–South zone passes through the road, thereby taking a heavy toll on the structures.

According to him, “the pressure exerted on the road coupled, with the erosion of the soil surfaces due to several factors have resulted in a deep gully that has almost split the dual carriage way into two.”

He explained that this has resulted in serious gridlock from Oba junction to Upper Iweka, Onitsha, with enormous danger to unsuspecting motorist.

Chidoka added “that the effect of this unending gridlock on the road is diverting traffic to Obosi roads, that are not meant for heavy traffic; thereby causing untold hardship and death from avoidable accidents and damages to the township roads.”

The lawmaker argued that ” a quick palliative measure by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), pending a more permanent reconstruction work, will not only restore the full use of that section of the Onitsha–Owerri road, but will preserve the township roads within Obosi and its environs.”