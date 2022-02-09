From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, charged the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba Aikali to urgently step up intelligence with a view to arresting and prosecuting ritual killers across the country.

The House, which also called on the government to declare a national emergency on ritual killing in Nigeria, charged the National Orientation Agency(NOA), parents, heads of schools, religious leaders and the media to undertake a campaign against the menace.

Similarly, the Green chamber charged

National Film and Video Censors Board to rise to its mandate as the clearing house for all movies produced in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu,on ” need to curb the rising trend of ritual killing in Nigeria.”