Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency at the National Assembly, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has donated N10million to be shared by 700 widows, orphans and less privileged persons in fulfillment of his campaign promise.

Agbo made the donation, yesterday, at an event held at LGEA Primary School, Okpoga, saying he was happy top have fulfilled his promise of channelling his salaries to uplift the plight of the poor in his constituency.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the three local government areas that make up the constituency, went home each with N10,000, while whatever remained from the money would be used as school fees for indigent students.

Agbo said, although, he was inaugurated into the National Assembly in June 2019 and had barely spent six months,he had decided to make the sacrifice to honour his words.

“This will be an annual event as long as I am in the Green Chamber. We will also accommodate fresh beneficiaries in subsequent years so that no deserving person is left out,” he said.

He commended the selection committee for diligently scrutinizing the first 600 beneficiaries from the three local government areas without any complaint.

Representatives of Governor Samuel Ortom, Sen. David Mark and Sen. Abba Moro, Sir. John Ngbede and Richard Gbande commended Agbo for contributing his quota towards alleviating the suffering of the people even as they promised to support the project.