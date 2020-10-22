Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for thorough investigation into the killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, on Tuesday night, by security personnels.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, said the event does not reflect the country’s “growing” democracy .

He said the killings and civil disturbances in Lagos called for quick and thorough investigation.

The speaker, while calling for calm, noted too much blood has already been spilled in the country and that there was no need for more blood spilling.

“Events in my home state Lagos, last night (Tuesday) and up until this afternoon (Wednesday), have left my heart heavy and my spirit disturbed. After 60 years, our democracy should have grown beyond the point where conflicting visions of nationhood result in violence on the streets and blood on the ground.

“It is unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate. Therefore, there needs to be a quick and thorough investigation to determine the facts of what happened last night in Lagos. Our nation urgently needs and the Nigerian people deserve an accounting of the acts that led to the events of last night.

“I urge for calm whilst we get a truer picture of events. In Lagos and everywhere else, too much blood has already been spilled in our country, let there be no more,” he said.