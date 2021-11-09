From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has condemned the spill-over of projects by some contractors handling projects for the security outfit.

Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, expressed the displeasure, yesterday, in Abuja, when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo appeared to defend its 2022 budget.

He stated that the committee had observed the spill-over of projects as against agreed timeframes, including some that spanned beyond three years, without any sign of completion.

Gagdi said such projects were neither handed over to the navy nor were there any work in progress by the contractors.

“Henceforth, the National Assembly will not hesitate to call to order any government agency, and in this case the Nigerian Navy, where it fails to check any erring contractors whose stock in trade is to waste tax payers’ monies by taking for granted the delivery of public goods and services within a time frame and quality of job.”

Gagdi said where necessary and in line with what the committee saw on ground, it would certainly recommend for increased budgetary allocation to the navy.

Gambo, the naval chief, called for more equipment for the navy, adding that though the Federal Government had boosted the moral of the personnel with more platforms, more were, however, needed

He said the navy had expanded its sphere of influence by rising against internal security challenges, with operational efficiency, huge material and personnel cost for maintaining barracks.

He listed the priority projects for 2022 appropriation to include fleet renewal, capital development, personnel welfare, among others.

Gambo said the initial total budget proposal for 2022 was N220.236 billion, but that the Ministry of Finance reduced it to N25.8 billion, which is equivalent to only 11 per cent of the navy’s needs.

