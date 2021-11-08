From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Monday, frowned at the delay in the completion of capital projects embarked upon by the Nigerian Navy.

The House expressed dismay that contractors engaged by the Navy to execute its capital projects, unduly delay the completion of the projects.

The chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, who spoke at a budget defence session with the Nigerian Navy, noted that contractors have spent more than three years on some projects, without any sign that they will be completed soon.

Consequently, Gagdi said that the National Assembly has resolved to any Ministry, Department and Agency (MDA), that allows contractors to unduly delay the completion of projects, responsible.

“Henceforth, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly will not hesitate to call to order any MDA, and in this case the Nigerian Navy, where it fails to checkmate any erring contractor, whose stock in trade is to waste tax payers monies by taking for granted the delivery of public goods and services within specified timeframe and quality of job(s).

” Therefore, this session of Budget defence must be seen as a means to an end; it should be seen as an opportunity for the Navy to lay before this Committee its succinct major performances for the year 2020/2021 and to lay its array of planned projections for 2022.

“Where necessary, and in line with what the Committee saw on ground it will certainly recommend for increased budgetary allocations to the Navy,” he stated.

