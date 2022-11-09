From Uche Usim, Abuja

Efforts of Dangote Coal Mines Limited to reduce road crashes and boost the local economy have been applauded by the House of Representatives and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the two organisations, Dangote Coal Mines has severally supported the federal government through its multimillion-naira social schemes and adopted innovations that have positively impacted road safety in the country.

Speaking at a recent interactive session involving the host communities of Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Safety Commission, Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, said the Dangote Group remains a big player and a significant contributor to the development of the Nigerian economy.

While affirming the job-creating efforts of the company, the lawmaker said there was a need for the company and the host community to always walk on the same path through the implementation of the mutually consented Community Development Agreement (CDA).

Speaking, a representative of the FRSC, Deputy Corps Marshal, Kayode Fanola, commended the Dangote Group for introducing measures that have helped crash the rate of accidents in the country.

“I can tell you that we have inspected the facilities at the Dangote Drivers School at Obajana, and they met our standard,” Mr Fanola said.

In his remarks, a representative of Dangote Transport, Mr Charles Theophilus, said the FRSC officials were involved in training the Dangote Drivers.

Earlier this year, Dangote Cement Plc established a well-equipped Drivers School at Obajana in Kogi State.

Representative of the host community and Youth leader, Mr Samuel Adejoh Ibrahim, told lawmakers at the session that the company was implementing the Community Development Agreement signed in July 2019.

The Youth leader said that solar-powered boreholes, bridge and road construction, and the construction of blocks of classrooms and a Clinic were some of the projects implemented by the company at the Awo Akpali community.

Leader of the Dangote delegation to the Interactive Session, Alhaji Taslim Jimoh, told the lawmakers that the Dangote Group is a law-abiding company, adding that compensation has been paid, adding that other requirements needed for coal mining have been met.

Speaking at the Interactive session, the company’s Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Mrs Ebere Okonkwo, said Dangote Cement Plc was reviewing its recruitment process and certification of drivers in collaboration with FRSC.