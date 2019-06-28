Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has set up a 9-member committee to review the contentious House Rules of the 8th House.

The House Rules Review Committee, which is headed by Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, is a mix of old and new members, and has been given three weeks to conclude work.

The term of reference for the committee is wholesome review of the House Rules as well as align the House Rules to conform with global legislative best practices.

The Eighth House of Representatives was embroiled in controversy over some aspects of the House Rules, which empowered then Speaker, Yakubu Dogara to suspend indefinitely, any member whom he “thinks” is walking towards the Mace with malevolent intent.

Aliyu Madaki, from Kano, with 10 others, went to court, seeking declaration that the House Rules were null and void and of no effect.