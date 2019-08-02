Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A member of the House of Representatives representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency (Anambra State) in the National Assembly, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi, has been commended for raising a motion seeking to restore to full use the Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Onitsha Inland ports, as a strategy to decongest Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

In the motion seconded by Ali Adeyemi from Lagos State, Ibezi said: “There are six major seaports in Nigeria, namely the Lagos port complex (Apapa), Tin Can, the Calabar port, the Warri port, Port Harcourt port, Onne and the Onitsha Inland port,” but expressed regrets that only the Lagos port complexes are operating at near full capacity for exportation and importation of goods while the other ports are almost lying fallow.

Commending the lawmaker, an Abuja-based businessman from Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Frank Okoye, said people like Ibezi are in the House to give quality representation to his people and the nation at large.

“When he was campaigning to be voted for, some people did not understand the stuff he is made of and so did not give him their votes; but today, all Idemili people in and out of Nigeria have come to realise that he is not a bench warmer, but a true representative of his people and the nation at large,” he said.

Okoye called on the people of Idemili North and South to give Ibezi their unflinching support, saying those who have ideas of motions to be presented for the betterment of their people should come with it as they now know that their son is in the House to offer quality representation for them and the nation and not for selfish purposes.