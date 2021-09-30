From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority( NCAA) and Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) to suspend the 150% hike of ground charges for airlines operating in the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation,Nnolim Nnaji, gave the directive

at an investigative hearing with the NCAA, AGHAN, Airline Operators of Nigeria( AON) and International Air Transport Association(IATA).

Nnolim, while speaking at the hearing, said although there is need to review ground charges, it cannot be done in isolation.

According to him, “people have started flying and we don’t want a situation where we will get into trouble. If the ground charges are increased, flights will drop and it will affect the industry.

“We know that there is a need to increase or reduce, but decisions on issues like this, cannot be taken in isolation. It is the DGof the NCAA, that was supposed to speak on this issue m, but since he is not here, we will talk with the directors. For now, let us maintain the status quo.”

Earlier, the AON president, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, told the lawmakers that the association said the hike in ground charges is unacceptable to airlines.

Sarina, who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said while the government may have their reason for increase, the timing was wrong.

According to him,”the Airline operators of Nigeria(AON), is deeply concerned by the potential impact the recent approval granted by the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, to Ground Handling Service Providers, to increase Ground Handling Charges, will have on the air transport industry and the nation at large.”

