From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it would hold an emergency session tomorrow to discuss some “critical” national issues.

The House, in a statement by the Clerk, Yahaya Danzaria, yesterday, recalled all members, who are currently on break to enable them participate in their political parties primaries.

This is as the chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has appealed to the airline operators in the country to shelve their plans to shutdown their operations as a result of the escalating cost of aviation fuel.

Nnaji, in a statement, yesterday, said it is regrettable that despite the last intervention of the leadership of the House over the cost of aviation fuel, the problem remained unabated. Nevertheless, he assured the airline operators that the parliament is concerned about their plight, noting that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had concluded plans to meet with stakeholders in the aviation sector.

“The National Assembly is determined to ensure that the aviation fuel crisis is urgently resolved because air transportation has become the safest mode of travel.

“It is equally the catalyst of economic development so we cannot afford to entertain any disruptions in the sector especially now that election process is ongoing,” Nnaji said.

Similarly, the House Minority Caucus,has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to avert shutdown of flight operations. The opposition lawmakers said a shutdown of flight operations would have grave consequences on national life.

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, described as worrisome the threat by airline operators to shutdown their operations with effect from Monday (tomorrow) over high cost of aviation fuel.