From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will hold an emergency session on Wednesday, May 11, to correct a fundamental error in the Electoral Act, 2022.

The House, in a statement by the Clerk Yahaya Danzaria, on Tuesday, implored lawmakers, who are currently on break to prepare for their political parties’ primaries, to endeavour to attend Wednesday’s emergency session.

Danzaria said ‘this session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.’

Daily Sun reports that the ‘fundamental error’ is in regard to Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, which deals with delegates to political parties’ primaries. The section failed to capture statutory delegates to political parties’ congresses and conventions for the purpose of nominating their candidates for elections.

Consequently, at tomorrow’s session, the House is expected to propose an amendment to Section

84(8) of the Electoral Act, as well as passed give an expedited passage, ahead of the commencement of political parties primaries by the 2023 general elections.